Global Smart Windows Materials and Markets Report 2016-2027 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Windows Market - Report Bundle 2016-2027" report to their offering.

This offer includes two reports covering the Smart Windows Market:



- Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2017 - 2026

- Smart Windows Markets: 2016-2025



1. Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2017 - 2026 (April 2017)



This report identifies the opportunities for materials sold into smart windows markets. The firm most recently issued study of the smart windows market was issued in November of 2016.



This new materials focused study:



- Provides ten-year forecasts of smart windows materials breakouts by type of material (electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and emerging technologies) in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms and by end user markets ( construction, automotive, public transportation and aerospace).

- Identifies the materials strategies of the leading smart windows suppliers and the materials-related R&D that they are undertaking to improve their products.

- Predicts the commercial implications of the research on self-dimming materials being carried out around the world as technologists identify materials and techniques for smart window platforms that will lead to decreased cost, increased durability, and enhanced features for smart windows.

- Discusses how materials strategies can help reduce the cost of smart windows, which has long been considered the key impediment to further market penetration.

- Analyzes the role for polymer-based substrates in the smart windows sector and as a key enablers for retrofitted smart windows.



This report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:



- Smart windows manufacturers

- Conventional windows suppliers

- Flat glass products

- Specialty chemicals, polymer and smart material firms

- Construction and architectural firms

- Energy management companies



2. Smart Windows Markets: 2016-2025 (October 2016)



This report presents an analysis of the latest developments in the smart window space, which this research believes will fundamentally transform the opportunities available from this space:



- In previous reports on smart windows have focused on the growing number of self-dimming coatings that were being proposed as the basis for smart windows. But we are now seeing a maturing of the smart windows with electrochromic windows showing signs of taking a dominant role in the future. This report explores the implications of this trend, while still analyzing the commercial potential of the latest technology entries into the smart windows space.



- Rather than just a materials play, as it once was, n-tech believes that much of the value added available to smart windows suppliers will flow from control systems and related electronics. Today smart windows is very much an Internet-of-Things (IoT) story and this report explores how this development is creating opportunities for the smart windows firms on the one hand and how IoT firms will benefit from fitting smart windows into their strategies



- In the past the benefits of smart windows have generally be defined almost exclusively in terms of energy efficiency. However, what the research is seeing is that the marketing story around smart windows is now broadening. In future smart windows will be sold on the basis of enhanced comfort and especially as part of a package where smart windows are combined with smart lighting to provide optimal lighting and heating control. This report discusses where the money will be made in combining these two smart technologies and how the smart windows business will adjust to these new requirements



This report examines smart windows in the construction and aerospace sectors, where there seems to be considerable growth patterns. We also look at the prospects for smart windows in the automotive sector where the market appears to have stalled. As part of this analysis we examine the potential for smart window retrofits - these have become possible only recently and we believe will have profound implications for both the profitability of the smart windows industry and supply chain strategies that this industry adopts



In addition to providing analysis of these important developments, this report also presents granular ten-year projections in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms. The report also examines the cost and technical challenges that will have to be overcome for the smart windows markets to make new products a success. This report also develops a roadmap for the next-generation smart windows technologies along with an appraisal of the strategies that the leading smart windows suppliers.



This report will provide guidance to all those interested in the business prospects for smart windows and the technologies that make them possible. Those who will benefit from purchasing this study will include marketing and business development executives in the glazing, coatings, construction, automotive and aerospace industries.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/spxbkg/smart_windows

