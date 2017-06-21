

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to plunge Wednesday despite government data showing a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles.



August WTI oil fell 98 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $42.53/bbl, sliding through support to hit a 10-month low. Prices plummeted into bear market territory.



Crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels in the week to June 16, surpassing analysts' expectations for a smaller decrease.



However, surging U.S. production has offset the supply quota plan from OPEC and Russia. Output jumped to 9.35 million bpd last week, up 20,000 bpd from the previous week, the EIA said.



On Friday, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count rose by 6 to 747, the most since April 2015. Domestic drillers have added rigs 20 weeks in a row, the longest streak on record.



