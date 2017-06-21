Global Embedded Systems in IoT Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A leading beneficiary of the rapid growth of the IoT will be the overall embedded systems market including providers of hardware, software, and operating systems. An embedded system is a computer system designed for specific control functions within a larger system, often with real-time computing constraints. It is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts. By contrast, a general-purpose computer, such as a personal computer (PC), is designed to be flexible and to meet a wide range of end-user needs.



This research provides analysis of the products that will be developed to support IoT, changes in traditional RTOS required to match performance with IoT, changes in hardware required to match needs of IoT, types of peripherals, and emerging tools to support processing of embedded systems in IoT. The report provides five year forecast for Embedded Systems in IoT for the period of 2017 - 2022 including regional segmentation by industry for embedded systems and components.



Target Audience:



- IoT solution providers

- Electronics manufacturers

- Wireless service providers

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Wireless infrastructure providers

- Embedded H/W, S/W, and OS providers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Report

1.2 Intended Audience

1.3 Companies in Report



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview

3.1 Introduction to IoT

3.2 Embedded Systems in IoT

3.3 Key Embedded Devices used in IoT

3.4 Role of the Embedded Systems in IoT

3.5 Real-time vs. Standard Embedded Systems

3.6 Working Principal of the Embedded Systems in IoT

3.7 Examples of Connected Embedded Devices in IoT

3.8 Global Markets for Embedded Systems



4 Embedded System Technology and Developments

4.1 Embedded Devices and IoT Infrastructure Architecture

4.2 Key Technology Developments in Embedded System for IoT

4.3 Core Embedded Systems Infrastructure



5 Global Market for Embedded Systems in IoT 2017 - 2022

5.1 The $1.6 Trillion IoT Business

5.2 Markets for Embedded Systems 2017 - 2022



5.2.9 Markets for Embedded Systems by Industry 2017 - 2022



6 Embedded Systems in IoT Industry Analysis

6.1 Next Generation RTOS to Drive Embedded Expansion in IoT

6.2 Next Generation Chips in Development to support IoT Needs

6.3 Focus to be on Small Devices

6.4 Time Savings for Go to Market to Drive Demand for COTS

6.5 Embedded SIM (eSIM)



7 Embedded Systems in IoT Vendor Landscape

7.1 Hardware Vendors

7.2 Software Vendors



Companies Mentioned



- ARM Holdings

- Cisco System Inc.

- Contiki

- Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA)

- Echelon Corporation

- GE Software

- GreenPeak

- Insteon

- Intel Corporation

- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

- Marvell

- MediaTek Inc.

- Microchip Technology Inc.

- Micron Technology Inc.

- Nest Labs

- Netgear

- Netgem

- Object Management Group (OMG)

- Oregan Networks Ltd.

- Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

- Renesas Electronics Corporation

- Samsung Developers

- STMicroelectronics

- Technicolor

- Texas Instruments

- Wind River

- Z-Wave Alliance

- ZigBee Alliance



