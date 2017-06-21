CALGARY, ALBERTA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A) and Mobi by Shaw Go are setting the wheels in motion this Canada Day long weekend to help Vancouverites give back to the community. As part of Shaw's Canada 150 birthday wishes campaign, Shaw will donate $1 to Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon for every ride Vancouver residents and visitors take on Mobi by Shaw Go from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3.

"Whether you're biking to work, cruising down Granville Street, or coasting through Stanley Park, using Mobi by Shaw Go throughout the Canada Day long weekend is a great way to give back to families in need," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "Vancouver already knows and loves Mobi by Shaw Go, making it the perfect platform to positively impact and support children and youth in B.C."

"Our members enjoy riding Mobi by Shaw Go because it is an easy and eco-friendly way to get around. Knowing that every trip they take from June 30 to July 3 will support a great cause just makes those trips even better," said Mia Kohout, General Manager, Vancouver Bike Share Inc. "We couldn't be more excited for this special Canada 150 partnership and we thank Shaw for providing this great opportunity for our members to give back."

Supported by the Shaw Kids Investment Program (SKIP), Shaw is granting 150 birthday wishes to recognize the people and organizations who are doing exceptional work to improve the lives of children and youth in our communities, both in Vancouver and throughout the rest of the country. Shaw's major Canada 150 partners include ParticipACTION, Canada's National Ballet School's Sharing Dance Day and the Innovation 150: Power of Ideas Tour.

More information about Shaw's Canada 150 campaign is available at shaw.ca/Canada150.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony and video. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman

VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca



