What is sustainable packaging? It is the development and use of packaging which results in improved sustainability sometimes referred as green packaging. We are seeing a rapid shift towards this industry lately, in response to increasing public awareness about global warming and other environmental dangers, sustainability of products and their packaging has quickly become a major factor influencing the buying behaviours of consumers in many industries. The sustainable packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% by 2020.

In a recent article titled Sustainable Packaging Makes It Easy to be Green, BizVibedetails the widespread shift towards sustainable packaging and packaging materials, as well as the impact that this shift will have on the environment and the packaging industry.

BizVibe says, "For packaging to be considered 'green' or sustainable, it must meet the needs of present generations while simultaneously not compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Essentially, green packaging must function in adherence with current consumer demands and expectations, but should have a reduced environmental impact."

The article lists the most popular sustainable packaging materials as paper and paperboard, bioplastics, and corrugated cardboard. The use of bioplastics in green packaging is expected to drastically increase over the next four years due to the enforcement of increasingly stringent environmental regulations globally. A number of other sustainable packaging materials, including bio-based compostable packaging, are expected to be introduced on a broad scale as research and development into environmentally-friendly packaging and sustainability increases.

