

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, treasuries staged a recovery over the course of the trading day on Wednesday before ending the session roughly flat.



Bond prices lingered near the unchanged line going into the close of trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.155 percent.



The initial pullback by treasuries came on the heels of the strength seen in the previous session, extending the see-saw trend seen over the past several sessions.



Traders were also reacting to a report from the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in the month of May.



NAR said existing home sales climbed by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.62 million in May after tumbling by 2.5 percent to a downwardly revised 5.56 million in April.



The rebound surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to edge down to an annual rate of 5.55 million in May from the 5.57 million originally reported for the previous month.



NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said the unexpected increase in sales in May came as more buyers overcame the increasingly challenging market conditions prevalent in many areas.



However, treasuries climbed well off their early lows amid a continued sell-off by the price of crude oil, with crude for August delivery tumbling $0.98 to $42.53 a barrel.



The price of crude oil extended the drop seen in the previous session, falling to the lowest closing level for a front-month contract in over ten months.



Concerns about oversupply continued to weigh on oil prices despite the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Looking ahead to Thursday, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report may attract some attention along with the Conference Board's report on leading economic indicators.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX