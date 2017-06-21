MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CSNX: DST) announces that the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 23, 2017, were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Montreal on June 21, 2017. These directors are Messrs. Brahm Gelfand, Mark Goodman, Ned Goodman, Brian Howlett. Mario Jacob, Hubert Marleau and L. Geoffrey Morphy.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Furthermore, the Corporation is announcing the appointment of Mr. Arved Marin, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer in replacement of Mr. Vatche Tchakmakian who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Tchakmakian for his leadership and contribution as Chief Financial Officer over the past three years and wishes him the best in his new endeavors.

Mr. Arved Marin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) with over 10 years experience in the minerals industry. Mr. Marin was the Corporate Controller of Creso Exploration until its acquisition by the Corporation in April 2014 and he held this position until his appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Marin has served as Corporate Controller of several public companies in the minerals industry having operations in Canada and Latin America and has served as interim CFO of Dia Bras Exploration during 2009. Previously, Mr. Marin worked for 6 years as a financial auditor, Assurance and Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Marin is a graduate of Concordia University.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST provides its technical expertise and facilities to companies wishing to further evaluate the development of their projects using the Corporation's laboratory, piloting and/or industrial demonstration facilities on specific projects in need of viable processing capacities, and to initiate engineering studies required for an industrial implementation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

Mr. Brian Howlett

President and CEO

(514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035

info@dundeetechnologies.com



