Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market 2017-2021 - Growing Need for Containerized/Micro Data Center Facilities - Research and Markets

The global intelligent platform management interface market to grow at a CAGR of 15.60% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of software and components. The Intelligent Platform Management Interface was designed primarily for out-of-band management server systems. IPMI's main functionalities include inventory management, system monitoring, logging, recovery operations, and the power management of the host computer's firmware (BIOS), operating system, and CPU.



One trend in the market is implementation of software-defined data center (SDDC). Data center infrastructure consists of hardware such as servers and computers and network equipment such as switches and routers. An SDDC is a data center where the infrastructure consists of the physical layer, hardware, and software systems.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for cloud-based storage. Cloud-based storage is the delivery of cloud services such as servers, storage, databases, software, analytics, and networking through the Internet. The demand for cloud-based storage has grown due to the increased efficiency, cost, speed, global scale and productivity, performance, and reliability of the services provided by the vendors. The cloud-based services are of three types - public, private, and hybrid.



Key vendors:



ARM

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Other prominent vendors:



Emerson

Microsoft

SoftLayer Technologies

Super Micro Computer

