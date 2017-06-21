Global Corrective Contact Lenses Market 2017-2021 - Rise of Alternatives and Substitutes & Technological Product Innovations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts that the global corrective contact lenses market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Corrective Contact Lenses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological product innovations. The technology that goes into producing contact lenses has evolved over time and seen constant innovation over the past decade. Lenses were first produced with the molding process, followed by the lathe process.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness through social media marketing. The vendors in the market are focusing on targeting a larger market to maximize the sales. Various associations and distributors are creating awareness through the online channel among end-users. Marketing via social media is helping manufacturers reach out to a larger consumer pool and attract new consumers. An increase in the number of social media users worldwide is encouraging vendors to invest in social media marketing in order to increase sales and maximize profits.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise of alternatives and substitutes. The various drawbacks and limitations of contact lenses have led to users to seek better alternatives or substitutes to correct their vision. LASIK is a corrective eye surgery, where a flap of the corneal surface is raised, and a laser is used to remove a thin layer of the underlying tissue. This permanently corrects refractive errors and improves the person's visual acuity. Another popular type of refractive surgery to correct myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism is photorefractive keratectomy (PRK).



Key vendors:



Cooper

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors:



Carl Zeiss

Contamac

Essilor International

HOYA

Menicon

Shanghai Hydron Contact Lens Optics (Ginko International)

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

