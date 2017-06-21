Oleochemicals are becoming widely accepted in several industries across the globe because they are a perfect substitute for the petrochemicals. Oleochemicals are made from animal and plant fats and have gained popularity because of their performance, functional efficiency, and sustainability. Infiniti Research notes that the growing adoption of the oleochemicals in the US will result in the downfall of the petrochemicals market in the up-coming decade.

Infiniti Research says, "Modern industries are highly dependent on petrochemical and allied products. Application of petrochemicals are extensively used for fuel production and in the plastic industry, medical sector, and fertilizers. On the other hand, the usage of petrochemicals is highly criticized as the release of petrochemicals into the ground, air, and water adversely effects the environment and human life."

Side effects associated with the usage of petrochemicals are allergies, hormonal disorders, asthma, and congenital disabilities. The occurrence of side effects is due to the high absorbing capacity of the petrochemicals into the skin.

Market opportunities

Oleochemicals are biodegradable, pollution free, and very low in toxic levels. These chemicals are used for producing biodiesel, bioplastics, and lubricants. The advantages associated with the use of oleochemicals have resulted in their quick adoption in the textiles, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food beverage industries.

In a recent study on the oleochemicals market,Infiniti Research found that the US is one of the biggest producers as well as consumers of petrochemicals.

"Owing to its commitment to green energy and reducing carbon emissions, policymakers in the US are encouraging industries to adopt oleochemicals. Emery Oleochemicals and Vantage Specialty Chemicals are some of the popular names associated with the oleochemicals market in the USA," says Infiniti Research. "Changes in US regulations and the outlawing of trans fats, along with levying of tax incentives to encourage biofuel consumption are the major factors responsible for driving the market for oleochemicals in the USA."

