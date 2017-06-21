According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global lightning protection system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621006266/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global lightning protection system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Lightning Protection System 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Safety standards defined by the NFPA, UL, and BS EN 62305 (IEC 62305) have set the requirements for lightning protection systems to use quality products and installations standards. Vendors in the market follow these standards for reliability and services in terms of installations and maintenance. As buildings are equipped with a variety of sensitive electronic systems, lightning protection system serves as an integral protection equipment. The rising development of smart homes is also a factor that will influence the demand for lightning protection systems positively.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's energy research analysts categorize the global lightning protection system market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Commercial end-user

Commercial end-users include buildings such as office buildings, educational institutions, shopping malls, churches, museums, and hospitals; transportation sources such as marine vehicles and aircraft; and the telecom industry. As commercial buildings deploy sensitive electrical equipment and are also occupied by a substantial number of people, it is critical for building owners to ensure proper lightning protection.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead power research analyst from Technavio, "In commercial buildings, damages from electrical transients or surges are the major cause of equipment failure. Surge protection devices, a key component of lightning protection systems, play an integral role in applications across the commercial end-user segment.

Residential end-user

Residential end-users include apartment buildings, individual houses, row houses, and residential colonies. The growing number of incidences of lightning damages in the residential sector have led to the rising adoption of lightning protection systems.

"Manufacturers in the market are also offering decorative finials, antique structures, and glass balls that can be fitted with lightning rods. These decorative motifs encourage architects and clients to install lightning rods, which can not only protect their properties and lives but also enhance the appearance of a building," says Neelesh.

Industrial end-user

The industrial segment includes end-users such as manufacturing plants, water and sewage plants, and nuclear power plants. Industrial end-users are highly prone to lightning strikes due to their structural aspects like use of extensive electrical wirings, the presence of flammable gasses and liquids, and large areas of operation.

Owing to the high risk involved in industrial end-users, the market for lightning protection systems in the segment is quite mature. This implies that the growth potential of lightning protection systems will be slow during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

A.N. Wallis Co

ABB

DEHN

Pentair

Browse Related Reports:

Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Navigation Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Safety Mirrors Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storagesmart grid, and oil and gas. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621006266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com