RENO, NV--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) ("Klondex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for its Hollister Mine ("Hollister") in Nevada, which incorporated results from drilling performed prior to the Company's acquisition of the property and data generated from additional drilling performed by Klondex subsequent to acquiring the property.

Mineral Resource Estimate Highlights (see TABLE 1):

Total Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resource Estimate of 428.6k tons grading 0.507 AuEq opt (17.4 AuEq g/t) (217.5k GEOs)

Total Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 176.0k tons grading 0.445 AuEq opt (15.3 AuEq g/t) (78.3k GEOs)

The Gloria zone remains open to the west with the last drilling information intercepting 18.36 AuEq opt over 1.7 ft (629.5 AuEq g/t over 0.52m)

This initial Mineral Resource Estimate does not include any drilling from the Hatter Graben zone; drilling at the Hatter Graben zone commenced on June 19, 2017

TABLE 1: Hollister Mineral Resource Estimate ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Tons Au Au Ag Ag AuEq AuEq Au Ag AuEq (k) opt g/t opt g/t opt g/t koz koz koz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured 114.3 0.537 18.4 3.05 104.7 0.565 19.4 61.4 349.0 64.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 314.3 0.465 15.9 2.35 80.5 0.487 16.7 146.1 737.9 152.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total M&I 428.6 0.484 16.6 2.54 86.9 0.507 17.4 207.51,086.9 217.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 176.0 0.420 14.4 2.71 92.9 0.445 15.3 73.9 476.9 78.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Mineral resources are calculated at a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce and a silver price of US$19.83 per ounce. 2. Metallurgical recoveries for gold and silver are 92% and 60%, respectively. 3. One ounce of gold is equivalent to 108.24 ounces of silver. 4. Mineral Resources include resource dilution to a minimum mining width of four feet or the vein width plus two feet, whichever is greater. 5. Cut off grades for the Mineral Resources are 0.227 opt AuEq. 6. The effective date for the Mineral Resource is May 31, 2017. 7. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. 8. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. 9. The Mineral Resources in this press release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.

Assays were performed by American Assay (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, as directed under the supervision of Klondex staff. This organization is an ISO 17025 accredited independent laboratory. Underground drill core samples were assayed using a fire assay one-assay ton method with an ICP finish. If initial Au assays were > 5ppm or Ag was > 200ppm the samples were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The quality control and assurance program included the insertion of standards and blanks every tenth sample, and the retention of pulps and rejects. Duplicates are generated by the lab and re-assayed by ALS Chemex of Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples are tracked and if a results is outside of pre-determined limits the batch is re-assayed and the results replace the previous values. Channel samples were performed by an in-house laboratory using fire assay with gravimetric finish as directed under the supervision of Klondex staff and check samples were sent to AAL.

Drill samples cited in this news release were obtained from drilling by independent contractor American Drilling of Spokane, Washington under the direction of Klondex staff. Logging, splitting, and sampling are conducted at the Winnemucca logging facility.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved for Klondex by "Qualified Person" Brian Morris (AIPG CPG-11786) who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

