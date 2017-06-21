Global mPoS Terminals Market 2017-2021 - Adoption in Contactless Transactions / Advent of NFC technology / Big Data Management / Increasing Adoption of EMV Cards - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global mPoS Terminals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts that the global mPoS terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 32.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global mPoS Terminals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of mPoS terminals by vendors in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is ease of implementation. The mPoS terminal is easy to operate, provided the vendor adheres to the operating requirements of the terminal. It needs a handheld wireless device, which is preferably small and portable. The device used is mostly a smartphone that is combined with Bluetooth and swipe-and-chip-based payment devices along with a payment app, which must be mPoS enabled.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption in contactless transactions. Contactless payment guarantees customers a quick, helpful, and secure approach to make payments, permitting sellers to enhance the in-store payment experience by diminishing the counter lines and offering a large group of loyalty opportunities. It also diminishes the use of cash essentially as found in various early adopting countries. The rising use of contactless installment has assisted contactless payment frameworks with gaining market footing.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is slow adoption rate. With the changing economic scenario, the complexity of business operations has increased. Hence, merchants are forced to adopt new technologies to remain competitive in the market. However, companies are delaying their purchase of mPoS terminals waiting for an all-in-one technology that best suits their requirements and business model.



Key vendors:



Ingenico

PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology

SZZT Electronics

Verifone

Other prominent vendors:



NEC

Samsung

