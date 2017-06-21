MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Sama Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective June 14, 2017, Mr. Yves Grou has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Grou is a CPA CA, having received his Bachelor in Commerce degree from McGill University. He is a member of the Quebec Institute of Chartered Accountants. He was a founder of Semafo Inc. in 1995 and founded Algold Resources Ltd. in 2013. He was co-founder in 1980 and a partner until 2004 of Groupe Conseils Grou, La Salle, Inc. He developed a business valuation expertise, having several high-profile clients. At Groupe Conseils Grou, La Salle, Inc., Mr. Grou coordinated and led the reverse take-over process related to several public companies, having successfully completed several transactions with mining, oil and gas, telecommunications and medical devices companies of which some were located in France, Cuba, Thailand, West Africa and China. In 2004, Groupe Conseils Grou, La Salle, Inc. was sold to a major international accounting firm. Prior to 1980, Mr. Grou worked with Ernst & Young (Montreal) for three years. Mr. Grou is a member of the board of directors of several public companies, in natural resources, renewable energy and materials.

Corporate Update

Stock Options Granted

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, it has granted a total of 25,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.36 per common share and expiring 10 years after the date of grant.

About Sama Graphite Inc. (SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing the Lola Graphite deposit, located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operate in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

