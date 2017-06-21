

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.76 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $3.42 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $10.94 billion. This was up from $10.60 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.76 Bln. vs. $3.42 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $10.94 Bln vs. $10.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



