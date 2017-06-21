Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - New Ruby Mining Corp. ("New Ruby" or the "Company"), a private Canadian corporation, is pleased to announce the acquisition of New Ruby Exploration LLC (a Wyoming Corporation). The acquisition was an all shares transaction.

New Ruby Exploration LLC is the 100% owner of the 3 past producing mining properties in the Northern Arizona. It is the Company's intention to initiate a detailed exploration plan and determine the best course of action to advance the properties, which may include increasing the land position.

Mr. John MacKenzie, CEO, New Ruby Mining Corp. is quoted "We are very pleased by this transaction. It is a significant initial acquisition for the Company as it makes New Ruby, the holder of three historic high-grade mines which are high potential properties in a great jurisdiction. This provides the company with both significant exploration upside and near-term potential production."

The Company is currently evaluating and acquiring additional assets in the region and continues to evaluate other high potential assets.

We invite you to read all about New Ruby and its acquisition on the Company's newly launched website at www.NewRubyMining.com.

We seek safe harbour.

About New Ruby Mining Corp.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, New Ruby Mining Corp. is an exploration development company focused on precious and base metal properties located in safe and mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary objective is to provide value through the procurement of quality assets supported by an experienced team of management and industry advisors.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect New Ruby's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. New Ruby disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

John MacKenzie

Chief Executive Officer

New Ruby Mining Corp.

Tel: 416-254-1194