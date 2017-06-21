SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Michael Patrick O'Brien, attorney at Jones Waldo and volunteer president for the Ulster Project of Utah, today announced that 12 teens from Omagh in Northern Ireland will arrive in Utah on June 25.

As part of the Ulster Project of Utah, a month-long international peace initiative, American teens will host the 12 visitors as they participate in a variety of service projects and fun activities designed to encourage peace, understanding and harmony between Catholics and Protestants in Ulster, a province in Northern Ireland.

"It is amazing each year to watch these young people get to know each other as just people, rather than by other labels," O'Brien said. The teens do so through social activities, campouts, interfaith church services, discussions and service projects for the local community. Adult counselors from Omagh and Utah guide and assist in the process. A list of all public 2017 Utah Ulster Project activities and events is below.

The Ulster Project was established in 1975 with the grass roots goal of ending the sectarian "troubles" that have plagued Northern Ireland for decades. Although various peace accords in the region have helped establish a peace and reconciliation process, sporadic violence and religious segregation continues.

"The Utah Ulster Project has been bringing Catholic and Protestant teens together in Salt Lake City for more than three decades and to the best of our knowledge, none of these teens have become involved in sectarian violence when they get back home," O'Brien said. "This project is Utah's way of making a difference in the lives of families in Northern Ireland."

For more information, please contact Michael Patrick O'Brien, Ulster Project Board President, at 801.534.7315, mobrien@joneswaldo.com or go to utahulsterproject.org.

Utah Ulster Project 2017 Public Activities

June 26, 2017: UP opening ceremonies at 7 pm at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 Foothill Drive, SLC.

July 2, 2017: Sunday church at 11 am at Mount Olympus Presbyterian church, 3280 East 3900 South, SLC.

July 3, 2017: UP Talent Show (dinner available for purchase) at 6 pm (show at 7 pm) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Holy Family Hall, 1375 Spring Lane, Holladay.

July 8, 2017: UP car wash fundraiser, 2 pm to 4:30 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2500 East 3900 South, SLC.

July 9, 2017: Sunday church at 9:45 am at St. James Episcopal church, 7486 Union Park Ave, Midvale.

July 10, 2017: UP Reunion Dance - open to current and alum teens, 7 pm at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 175 South 700 East, SLC.

July 23, 2017: Sunday church at 8:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic church, 2315 E. Redondo, SLC.

July 24, 2017: UP Closing Ceremonies, at 7 pm, First Presbyterian Church, 12 C Street, SLC.

July 25, 2017: NI teens depart from SLC airport.

About Jones Waldo

Since 1875, Jones Waldo has provided legal services to businesses and community organizations that support and grow Utah's economy. Built on a strong foundation of service and knowledge of the state's core industries, the firm continues to evolve through meeting new challenges, finding innovative solutions and advancing legal trends. With departments in business, real estate and litigation, attorneys at Jones Waldo have the expertise necessary to solve complex client needs in nearly every area of business. Jones Waldo has offices in Salt Lake City, Park City, St. George, Provo and Chicago. Information can be found at www.joneswaldo.com.