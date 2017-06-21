Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the globalconsumer and retail industry. The retail and consumer goods industry covers areas like apparel, consumer services, cosmetics and toiletry, general retail goods and services, house and office goods, and personal care.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2017-2021

This market is primarily driven by the increasing number of internet users globally. In 2016, the global Internet penetration rate increased by over 9% as compared to 2015.

The Americas dominated the market in 2016, with a high number of online purchases. The market in EMEA is also expected to post positive growth in the coming years, mainly owing to the growth in the working women population segment.

Easy accessibility of online payment options, hassle-free payments and growing customer trust toward online payments, 24/7 customer support, easy refunding policies, and lower product price are some of the key drivers that are helping increase the online retailing of baby products

Global Furniture Market 2017-2021

APAC dominated the global furniture market in 2016 and will retain its position in the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in online retail, innovations in furniture design, the introduction of multi-functional furniture, and rise in the number of offices in IT and BPO sectors.

Retailers leverage both traditional and social media platforms for advertising. Companies create campaigns and communication to promote their brands and products, reaching out to their target audience via TV commercials and social media campaigns.

Global Spa Market 2017-2021

The global spa market is highly fragmented as there are many players present in this market.

The growing globalization has fueled the growth of the global spa market, and the players see this as an opportunity to expand their business and operate in different areas globally.

