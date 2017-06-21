Column5 Completes Successful EMEA EPM Leadership Summit in London

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The 4thannual EMEA EPM Leadership Summit, hosted by Column5 Consulting, concluded yesterday with an impressive array of more than 60 SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) professionals from across Europe and the Middle East.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526159/Column5_Consulting_EMEA_Summit_Logo.jpg

Over two days, the Summit provided opportunities for networking with SAP EPM professionals from around the region and in-depth seminars from industry experts, including SAP leadership. The event presented programming across three tracks - executive, business functional, and technical - to serve relevant content to each attendee based on their usage of the software.

The Summit also boasted five world-class case studies presented by current SAP BPC and SAP FC customers, including:

DFDS, the European shipping and logistics company

DFDS, the European shipping and logistics company Hubert Burda Media, the German multinational publisher

Hubert Burda Media, the German multinational publisher New Balance Athletics, the global sportswear company

New Balance Athletics, the global sportswear company O 2 (Telefónica UK Limited), the leading mobile phone company in the UK

O (Telefónica UK Limited), the leading mobile phone company in the UK SRF, the Swiss National radio and TV broadcaster

"We are proud to present case study sessions from such notable brands here in the EMEA region," says David Jones, Managing Director for Column5 EMEA. "These organisations are all leading the way in Enterprise Performance Management implementation. The learning they brought to our delegates was incredibly valuable. We take great pride in providing a forum for fellow SAP EPM practitioners from around Europe and the Middle East to learn from leaders in the field."

Other popular sessions included how-to demonstrations as well as advanced tips and tricks designed to help attendees unlock hidden value from their EPM solutions.Column5's new software solution, Darwin EPM, built on the SAP BPC platform, was a prevalent discussion topic, as well as the future of SAP BPC, FC, and the whole SAP EPM portfolio.

Jami Giovannini, Global Director of Marketing for Column5, "Our EMEA-based SAP EPM customers yearn for events like our EPM Leadership Summit, the only dedicated SAP EPM user conference in the region. Our team delivered best-in-class learning opportunities through a variety of channels over the past two days, and the response from delegates has been overwhelmingly positive. We're excited to bring the conference back to EMEA for many years to come."

For attendees, the learning does not end with the Summit's conclusion yesterday. SAP BPC Boot Camps begin today and will cover BPC 10.x Reporting, BPC Logic, and Analysis for Office. In addition, as part of a ticket to the EMEA EPM Leadership Summit, all attendees receive a year's worth of access toEPM Summit Onlinewhich hosts quarterly virtual conferences in addition to the 110 hours of existing premium SAP EPM sessions available on-demand.

For more information about the EMEA EPM Leadership Summit please visitwww.emeaepmsummit.com.

About Column5

Column5 is the world's preeminent consulting firm dedicated to providing high-value services that help customers leverage the power of SAP's Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Column5 was founded in 2005 by key players from OutlookSoft, and quickly evolved into a global team of experts who are uniquely qualified to properly design and deliver comprehensive systems, addressing a wide range of industry and process-specific requirements. Column5's custom tailored solutions combine proven software with unparalleled technical skills and visionary enterprise performance management process expertise to deliver prompt return on investment, long-term independence and a competitive edge for our elite list of discerning clients. Additional information is available athttp://www.column5.com.

For more information, contactJami Giovanniniatjgiovannini@column5.com