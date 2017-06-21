VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SNR)(OTC PINK: SNRAF)(FRANKFURT: T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on upcoming activities this summer. The Company has applied for permits to complete an initial phase of its proposed work program on the Patterson North East (PNE) Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. The Company anticipates commencing work on the project on July 15, 2017.

Due diligence on the Company's proposed acquisition of an interest in the Carter Lake Uranium Project, also located in the Athabasca basin, remains ongoing. As part of due diligence the Company intends to conduct an aerial survey on the project in July.

While exploration work is ongoing, the Company is continuing with its offering of common shares at a price of $1.00 per share on a private placement basis. The Company anticipates completing the placement shortly, and will provide further information as soon as it is available.

Senator is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson North East (PNE) Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world.

Tim Fernback, President and Chief Executive Officer

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

