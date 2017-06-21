XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics LTL Drivers in North America Surpass One Billion Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 21, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that its less-than-truckload (LTL) professional drivers have surpassed one billion miles with no preventable accidents. XPO has approximately 12,575 professional drivers in its LTL transportation network, and began tracking consecutive accident-free miles by driver in April 2012. By May 2017, 890 XPO drivers had achieved one million, two million or three million accident-free miles, and the total for all these drivers had exceeded one billion miles.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "The billion-mile mark is a huge achievement for our company and a point of pride for our drivers. It speaks to their impressive commitment to both safety and customer service, because an accident on the road is also a delay in delivery. I want to particularly commend the 890 XPO drivers who have achieved personal milestones of one to three million accident-free miles in the past five years. These drivers alone have contributed 1,102,000,000 miles to our tally."

This week, XPO held a two-day celebration for the 19 exemplary drivers who have exceeded three million miles accident-free. The event was held in Ann Arbor, Mich., where XPO's LTL business is headquartered. CEO Bradley Jacobs hosted a roundtable with the drivers, who were recognized in a special ceremony. The drivers honored represent 11 U.S. states and have an average tenure of 30 years.

XPO is a global leader in transportation and logistics and the second largest provider of LTL service in North America. The company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. Its commercial driving schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page (http://xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) on the company's website.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

