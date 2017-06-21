CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced that the company has been named one of Chicago's 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. This is the second year in a row Echo has earned this recognition.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition recognizes organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their employee practices. The judges assess companies based on categories such as communication, employee education, and recognition.

Over the past year, Echo has taken significant steps to cultivate collaboration, a high-energy culture, and career development. In November 2016, Echo unveiled its expanded 225,000-square-foot headquarters. The space -- notable for its diverse meeting rooms, stunning Chicago River and skyline views, state-of-the-art training facility, and gourmet café -- demonstrates Echo's commitment to its culture and employees. It also integrated employees from Command Transportation, a 3PL truckload powerhouse that Echo acquired in 2015.

"We're proud that Echo has been recognized for our efforts to build a company where employees can thrive professionally and personally," said Cheryl Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "By helping team members reach their highest potential, we push the boundaries of what we can achieve as a company."

"More than anything else, our people differentiate us from competitors in the logistics industry," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Echo remains committed to providing our team with the technology, training, and support they need to continue delivering the industry's most exceptional service experience."

The Best and Brightest Programs are hosted by the National Association for Businesses Resources (NABR), a group that connects, educates, and empowers businesses across the country. NABR will host an event for its winners, including Echo, on Monday, July 17 at the Chicago Marriott Southwest in Burr Ridge.

