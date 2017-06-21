Global Cell Imagers Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cell imagers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cell Imagers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, heart diseases, and stroke are the leading causes of deaths. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing at alarming rates. The CDC estimates that by 2020, the number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by nearly 2 million each year.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is extensive use of automation in live cell imaging. Cell imaging is an important tool for the efficient study of cell biology and discovery of drugs. Hence, the automation of cell imaging can reduce the time spent by researchers on tasks such as sample loading, which allows them to spend time on analyzing and interpreting the results obtained from cell imaging. Automated microscopy solutions are offered by most vendors and are being increasingly deployed in various diagnostic centers and research laboratories. These solutions increase the overall lab output as they assist in analyzing more samples.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is technical and economic challenges of super resolution. To achieve better results and generate more insights about cellular processes, there has been an immense need to develop imaging equipment that provide better resolution. However, the various approaches used to achieve this have been ineffective to solve real-world problems. Issues related to resolution have been the most common cited challenge among key opinion leaders at various annual conferences held to discuss advancements and issues related to microscopy.



Key vendors:



ZEISS International

Leica Microsystems

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors:



ATTO Corporation

Biological Industries

BioTek Instruments

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson (BD)

(BD) Essen Bioscience

Enzo Life Sciences

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market landscape



Part 05: Market segmentation by application



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



