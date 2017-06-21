sprite-preloader
21.06.2017
Global Cell Imagers Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cell Imagers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cell imagers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cell Imagers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, heart diseases, and stroke are the leading causes of deaths. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing at alarming rates. The CDC estimates that by 2020, the number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by nearly 2 million each year.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is extensive use of automation in live cell imaging. Cell imaging is an important tool for the efficient study of cell biology and discovery of drugs. Hence, the automation of cell imaging can reduce the time spent by researchers on tasks such as sample loading, which allows them to spend time on analyzing and interpreting the results obtained from cell imaging. Automated microscopy solutions are offered by most vendors and are being increasingly deployed in various diagnostic centers and research laboratories. These solutions increase the overall lab output as they assist in analyzing more samples.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is technical and economic challenges of super resolution. To achieve better results and generate more insights about cellular processes, there has been an immense need to develop imaging equipment that provide better resolution. However, the various approaches used to achieve this have been ineffective to solve real-world problems. Issues related to resolution have been the most common cited challenge among key opinion leaders at various annual conferences held to discuss advancements and issues related to microscopy.

Key vendors:

  • ZEISS International
  • Leica Microsystems
  • GE Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors:

  • ATTO Corporation
  • Biological Industries
  • BioTek Instruments
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson (BD)
  • Essen Bioscience
  • Enzo Life Sciences
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • PerkinElmer

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market landscape

Part 05: Market segmentation by application

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlpqcb/global_cell

