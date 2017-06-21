sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,021  Euro		+0,003
+16,67 %
WKN: 694434 ISIN: CA4760231064 Ticker-Symbol: JNX 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JENEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JENEX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JENEX CORPORATION
JENEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JENEX CORPORATION0,021+16,67 %