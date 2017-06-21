sprite-preloader
WKN: 894950 ISIN: US69323K1007 Ticker-Symbol: CVR 
21.06.2017 | 22:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI) for possible violations of federal securities laws between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the July 3, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, PCM violated federal securities laws. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed En Pointe's supposed financial statements. On May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha reported that PCM alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting issues and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, PCM's stock priced fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Goldberg Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE