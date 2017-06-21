VISALIA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) will hold a grand opening on Saturday, June 24 at Chelsea West, an 18-acre community offering 80 single-family homes at East Monte Vista Avenue and Santa Fe Street in Visalia. During the grand opening, interested homebuyers are invited to tour three model homes from 10 AM to 6 PM. After the grand opening, the sales office will be open Sunday through Monday from 11 AM to 6 PM and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. The community is scheduled to be complete by December 2018.

"We're already seeing a lot of interest in Visalia's newest community extending the gracious living at nearby Chelsea Place, which recently sold out," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "Our first phase of five homes is already sold out and four out of five homes in our second phase are currently reserved. We will be releasing our third phase of four homes during the grand opening."

Chelsea West offers five home plans in Tuscan, Mediterranean and Craftsman styles with two- and three-car garages in sizes ranging from 1,443 to 2,100 square feet. All homes will feature tile roofs, covered front porches and private fenced rear and side yards on lots averaging 7,000 square feet with some up to 13,000 square feet. The homes have luxury finishes, including granite countertops, stylish cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Surrounded by single-family residential neighborhoods, Chelsea West is next to a public park with a children's play area, basketball court, picnic tables and a walking path. The community is conveniently located close to Visalia Mall and Packwood Creek Shopping Center with easy access to Highway 198 linking directly to Hanford, I-5 and Highway 99, which leads to Fresno and Bakersfield.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on selling its 1,000th home by July, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

Chelsea West is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

