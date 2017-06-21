Self Administered Injectable Drug Delivery, 2017-2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Self Administered Injectable Drug Delivery: Products, Therapeutics, Markets, Players and Forecasts" report to their offering.

This is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.



The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for injectable drug delivery devices and systems that are designed for use by patients for self administration. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.



The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions. Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers. For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process. The trend toward self administered injectable drug delivery systems will exert increasing influence on all aspects of the parenteral drug sector.



Self Administered Injectable Drug Delivery - What You Will Learn



- What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for self-administered injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving syringes and injectors by therapeutic indication?

- What are the market drivers influencing syringes and injectors for patient self-administration - device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?

- What are the key characteristics of the major self-administered injectable device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?

- What is the current market demand for syringes and injectors developed for patient self-administration by indication and therapy and what will it be in 2024?

- Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

- What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on self administered injectable drug delivery demand?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Self Administered Injectables



- Market Dynamics

- Evolution in Drug Development

- Injectables Demand Drivers

- Diseases and Indications

- Population Demographics

- Competitive landscape

- Risks & Opportunities

- Technology Risks

- Market Risks

- Regulatory Risks



3. Self-Administration Device Design



- Device Selection Factors

- Market Segmentation

- Product Features & Ease of Use

- Supply Chain Factors

- Capabilities & Market Presence

- Regional Market Factors

- Design Requirements

- Design Ergonomics

- Ease-of-Use

- Patient Safety

- Dosing Frequency

- Drug Stability & Shelf Life

- Drug Reconstitution

- Fixed vs Variable Dose Devices



4. Competing Injection Device Classes



- Prefilled Syringes (PFS)

- Glass PFS

- Plastic PFS

- Autoinjectors

- Standard PFS Compatible

- Custom Design

- Reusable vs Disposable Designs

- Dual Chamber Syringes

- Needle-free Injectors (NFI)

- Prefilled NFI

- Reusable vs Disposable Designs

- Pen Injectors

- Branded Custom Pens

- OEM Devices

- Patch Pumps

- Mechanical vs Electronic

- Disposable vs Reusable

- Prefilled vs Patient Fillable

- Subcutaneous Infusion Devices

- Mechanical vs Electronic

- Disposable vs Reusable

- Volume/Viscosity Capabilities

- Patient Interface

- Injection Methodology

- Primary Container

- Duration Dependent Dosing

- Device Segmentation

- OEM Devices

- Captive Devices

- Product Specific Devices



5. Trending Specialty InjectableDevice Capabilities



- Communication-enabled Devices

- High Viscosity Capable Devices

- Large Volume Wearable Devices



6. Drug Injection Device Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts



- Anticoagulants

- Antivirals

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Diabetes

- Emergency Medicine

- Hematopoietics

- Hormone Replacement

- Neurology

- Osteoporosis

- Reproductive Health

- Vaccines



7. Market Factors



- Regulatory Issues

- Device Branding

- Patient Compliance

- Healthcare Economics

- Partnerships and Alliances



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjhtlg/self_administered

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716