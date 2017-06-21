Gartner Positions Acumatica in the Visionaries Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites

Evaluation Focuses on Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Washington, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Acumatica, the fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today received recognition by being identified as a Visionary in Gartner's June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises.

"We are justifiably proud of this Acumatica team accomplishment, but more importantly, we feel it's a real validation of the success we are seeing in the marketplace," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "We continue to generate strong momentum as customers in a wide range of industries evaluate and purchase our products and solutions."

The Completeness of Vision evaluation criteria for this Gartner Magic Quadrant included Market Understanding, Marketing Strategy, Sales Strategy, Offering (Product Strategy), Business Model, Vertical/Industry Strategy, Innovation, and Geographic Strategy. The Ability to Execute criteria focused on Product/Service, Overall Viability Sales Execution/Pricing, Market Responsiveness and Track Record, Marketing Execution, Customer Experience, and finally Operations.

Acumatica is known for its innovation leadership and exceptional technology, as well as for providing superior integration capabilities. The company instills confidence among customers by providing secure, tested, validated integrations that have been successfully adopted by a multitude of customers in a diversity of industries.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

