Madame Tussauds Orlando Unveils New Justin Bieber Figure

Beliebers welcome arrival of "2U" singer's wax figure on National Selfie Day

ORLANDO, Florida, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --You better Belieb it! Justin Bieber's wax figure was unveiled today during an event at Madame Tussauds Orlando. One of the hottest stars in the world, the award-winning singer-songwriter's newest figure arrived just in time for National Selfie Day. At the unveiling, local super fans had the opportunity to take the first official selfies with Justin's latest wax likeness.

Madame Tussauds Orlando Head of Marketing Todd Andrus said there was no better time to welcome Bieber and his fans to the attraction.

"Justin Bieber is one of the hottest stars on the planet right now featuring on both the No. 1 and No. 2 songs on the Billboard 100 chart," said Andrus. "He has consistently been one of the most requested celebrity figures in the two years we have been open."

"We encourage fans to get up close, touch and take the ultimate selfie with their favorite celebrities so there's no more fitting occasion to celebrate the King of Instagram than on National Selfie Day."

Not a detail has been missed on the figure; days were spent replicating his detailed tattoos by hand including a last-minute addition just days before launch.

"Justin's figure was finished and ready for launch when he revealed on Instagram his new "Better at 70" tattoo!" said studio manager Ashley Priselac. "I studied the tattoo and added it knowing his dedicated fans might check for it through the rip in his jeans."

Bieber's figure is styled in iconic blue wash jeans and checked shirt with bleached tousled hair. Even Bieber's trademark Calvin Klein boxer shorts are included.

It took artists and sculptors six months to create Bieber's figure, which included the process of sculpting the figure's clay head all the way to the insertion of thousands of individual hairs, in order to create a true lifelike representation, found in Madame Tussauds wax figures.

Justin Bieber's figure joins other pop superstars including Rihanna, Pitbull, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more in the attraction's Music Zone.

Official photos of Justin Bieber's wax figure and b-roll footage from today's unveiling event can be found in this Dropbox link.