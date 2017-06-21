According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global photon counter market is expected to reach USD 99.25 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 10%.

This research report titled 'Global Photon Counter Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global photon counter market will grow at a significant pace due to the increase in the number of industrial applications where such devices are being used. Sectors such as biomedical, space research, energy, and growing industrialization are driving the growth of the industry. The photon counters will play a major role in ensuring a sustainable future with a variety of applications in the generation, distribution, and conservation of energy. These devices will also ensure that the effects of energy production are reduced along with the efficient use of energy.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global photon counter market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Medical imaging

Fluorescence microscopy

LIDAR/satellite laser ranging (SLR)

Others

The top three end-user segments for the global photon counter market are discussed below:

Medical imaging

The medical imaging industry uses photon counters, mostly in X-ray detectors, which enable physicians to reduce the dosage of radiation that is given to patients, provide improved image quality by reducing detector noise, and improve spatial resolution. Vendors in the global photon counter market, which cater to the medical imaging industry, are constantly improving their product quality.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst from Technavio, "Vendors such as RMD are developing devices such as advanced photon-counting detectors that can detect and characterize individual X-ray photons. Advances in the medical imaging industry have enabled the development of better and advanced products such as advanced photon-counting detectors wherein the application of photon counters include computed tomography and digital radiography.

Fluorescence microscopy

Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy is used mainly to get information relating to many fluorescent particles in minimal volume and diffusion coefficient from the autocorrelation function of the fluorescence signal. There are two optical configurations mostly used in single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, i.e. detection to study freely diffusing molecules and point-like excitation, and illumination and detection to study surface immobilized or slowly diffusing molecules and wide field.

"The increase in throughput of single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy in solution along with using parallel arrays of SPADs is going to drive the application of photon detectors. In addition, achieving sub-nanosecond resolution for fluorescence lifetime imaging applications at the single-molecule level by of large area photon-counting cameras is also under the research and development," says Sunil.

LIDAR/satellite laser ranging (SLR)

Photon counters are used to manufacture photon counting LIDARs that are much more effective and efficient in terms of performance. As compared to traditional waveform-digitizing altimeters, or laser time-of-flight LIDAR techniques, LIDARS with photo counting capabilities are much more efficient as they only require one detected photon to initiate a range measurement.

Vendors have begun taking advantage of this feature, and firms such as Sigma Space Corp. has already begun taking advantage of range sensitivity to make LIDAR systems based on single photon counting systems. These devices can operate at any time of the day, with 2-3 orders of magnitude better spatial resolution and efficiency as compared to waveform-based lidar systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

LASER COMPONENTS

Micro Photon Devices

PerkinElmer

PicoQuant

