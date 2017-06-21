Global Desalination and Water Reuse Report 2017: Focus on Scarcity Solutions for Cities & Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Desalination and Water Reuse: Scarcity Solutions for Cities & Industry" report to their offering.

Desalination & Water Reuse will provide an in-depth analysis of both the municipal and industry sectors showing the main drivers, trends, and restraints affecting the market for advanced treatment technologies for desalination and reuse in each country. It will tell you where the best prospects are, who is active in the market and what they are doing. In addition, it will compare desalination and reuse, their drivers and differences, and why utilities would choose one over the other.



This report compares emerging technologies in this trend towards alternative water sources, which are opening up new opportunities for both municipal and industry sectors. The type of reuse and availability of desalination varies from region to region, and this report will identify the most common treatment technologies in each area/country and how the location for desalination and reuse affects this, so you can tailor the right solution for the right market.



This report is an essential guide for EPC contractors to understand the client's needs, developers to identify procurement models, financing requirements and which projects are more likely to gain traction, in each region, and for end users to find out what alternative solutions are available based on their unique circumstances.



The report will cover the most relevant applications of the market including; direct potable reuse, indirect potable reuse, non-potable use, industrial, groundwater recharge, surface water enhancement and recreational applications.



Data and interviews behind this report make use of DesalData - the author's industry renowned network and desalination tracking database - making it the most comprehensive and reliable report on the market.



Market Forecasts



In each country chapter, the report will highlight the major trends in desalination and reuse activity, covering the main industrial and municipal users each region, paying attention to the biggest industries.



Depending on regional trends, industry coverage can include:

Oil & gas, Refining, Power, Mining, Food and Beverage



Additional and cumulative capacity



Plant types

Desalination



- Thermal

- SWRO

- BWRO



Wastewater reuse



- Triple barrier (UF/RO/Disinfection)

- Other secondary/tertiary reuse



Plant size



- Extra-large (>50,000 m3/d)

- Large (10-50,000 m3/d)

- Medium (1-10,000 m3/d)

- Small (<_000 />

Capital expenditure



Plant types

Desalination



- Thermal

- SWRO

- BWRO



Wastewater reuse (*)



- Triple barrier (UF/RO/Disinfection) (*)

- Other secondary/tertiary reuse (*)



By equipment category



- Civil engineering

- Design costs

- Intakes/outfalls

- Pretreatment

- Pipes/High grade alloys

- Pumps

- Membranes

- Pressure vessels

- Thermal fabrication

- Energy recovery devices

- Equipment/materials

- Installation/services

- Legal/professional costs



Operating expenditure



By plant type

Desalination



- Thermal

- SWRO

- BWRO



Wastewater reuse (*)

Triple barrier (UF/RO/Disinfection) (*)

Other secondary/tertiary reuse (*)



By category



- Labour

- Thermal energy

- Electricity

- Membranes

- Chemicals

- Parts and materials



Spending on technologies (CAPEX+OPEX)



By plant type (*)



- Thermal desalination (*)

- SWRO (*)

- BWRO (*)

- Triple barrier reuse (*)



By sector



- Utility

- Industrial



Key Markets



1. The Unconventional Water Market



2. Global Outlook



3. Australia



4. Caribbean



5. Chile



6. China



7. Egypt



8. India



9. Iran



10. Israel



11. Japan



12. Kuwait



13. Mexico



14. Morocco



15. Oman



16. Qatar



17. Saudi Arabia



18. Singapore



19. Spain



20. Taiwan



21. Tunisia



22. United Arab Emirates



23. United States



24. Industrial Desalination & Reuse



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/th9tbz/desalination_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716