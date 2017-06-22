Global Eye Tracking Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 40.28%, 2017-2021 - Increasing Use of Eye Tracking Data by Advertisement and Neuromarketing Fields - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global eye tracking devices market to grow at a CAGR of 40.28% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.



Eye tracking refers to the process of using sensors and optical cameras to trace and record the movements of the eye and its focal points. The eye tracking devices include remote and head- mounted eye trackers. There are several eye tracking techniques: Electro-sensor based eye tracking, Scleral search coil eye tracking, Infrared eye tracking, and Video-based eye tracking.

According to the report, one driver in the market is integration of eye tracking technology into VR. The market for eye tracking devices is expected to be majorly driven by VR HMDs during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are aggressively trying to incorporate eye tracking technology into VR devices. A few vendors have already successfully integrated eye tracking technology into their products. VR headsets such as FOVE, HTC Vive, and Samsung's Gear VR already have eye tracking technology in them.

One trend in the market is increasing use of eye tracking data by advertisement and neuromarketing fields. Many companies depend on eye tracking data to customize their advertising infographics. This analytical data is also used to create infographics that are depicted on the packaging and branding of their products.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of intellectual property rights and patents. The market restricts new vendors and innovators from exploring eye tracking solutions and various applications due to the presence of patents and intellectual property rights. These patents and IPs protect the owners from multinational companies, organizations, or private companies that make commercial gains using their inventions.

Key vendors:



Tobii Pro

SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI)

SR Research

The Eye Tribe

Gazepoint

Other prominent vendors:



Ergoneers

EyeTech Digital Systems

ISCAN

LC Technology

Pupil Labs

Smart Eye



