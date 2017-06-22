Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the globalchemicals and materials industry. The chemicals and materials industry encompasses a diversity of subindustries, including composites, fabrics, fibers, food ingredients, lab equipment, metals, minerals, nanomaterials, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Styrenics Market 2017-2021

The rising demand for styrenics from various end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, construction, and consumer goods, is leading to demand resurgence.

China is the key market in terms of styrenics consumption. This is because China is investing in the building and construction sector and many new plans are in place for the forecast period in the country.

Global Coated Solar Control Glass Market 2017-2021

Solar control glass is designed and developed to prevent excess heat and glare caused by the sun from entering indoors, without compromising on the brightness of the light.

Solar control glass is available in both colored or mirrored and transparent form. It is generally double glazed, which results in proper insulation.

The construction industry derives many benefits, such as strength, durability, and thermal efficiency fromcoated solar control glass. Solar control glass is mainly used in residential and commercial buildings, which will propel its demand.

Global Structural Adhesives Market 2017-2021

The market is driven by various factors, including an increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles, and growing demand for bio-based adhesives.

Structural adhesives find applications in the rigid bonding of glass panels, decorative trims, wood panels and drawing liners. Expanding population and increasing demand for structural adhesives due to the construction of tunnels, bridges, airports, and dams will also foster the market growth.

Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2017-2021

Global Rigid Foams Market 2017-2021

Global Paper Chemicals Market 2017-2021

