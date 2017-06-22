TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces the results of its 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 21, 2017.

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated May 11, 2017, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A. Terrance MacGibbon For 36,317,391 95.78 Withheld 1,601,756 4.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew Adams For 37,844,570 99.80 Withheld 74,577 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Crombie For 30,171,781 79.57 Withheld 7,747,366 20.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frank Davis For 37,899,860 99.95 Withheld 19,287 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Fennell For 37,063,140 97.74 Withheld 856,007 2.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Murphy For 34,101,581 89.93 Withheld 3,817,566 10.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William M. Shaver For 37,802,348 99.69 Withheld 116,799 0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elizabeth A. Wademan For 37,910,285 99.98 Withheld 8,862 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fred Stanford For 37,910,268 99.98 Withheld 8,879 0.02 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

By a vote by way of show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Item 3. Amendment and Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed approving an amended and restated rights plan as described in the Circular.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35,374,207 93.29 2,544,940 6.71 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 4. Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36,825,621 97.12 1,093,526 2.88 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The formal report on voting results with respect to all maters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

Contacts:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Fred Stanford

President and CEO

(647) 260-1502

fred.stanford@torexgold.com



TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Gabriela Sanchez

Vice President Investor Relations

(647) 260-1503

gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com



