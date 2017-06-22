Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), first producer of clean gas in France, signed a liquidity agreement with Louis Capital Markets as from June 22, 2017 (morning).

This liquidity agreement, which complies with the Code of Ethics drawn up by the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI) and approved by the French Financial Markets' Authority (AMF) on March 21, 2011, concerns La Française de l'Energie shares admitted for trading on the Alternext Paris market.

The resources allocated to the liquidity agreement entrusted to Louis Capital Markets are as follows:

Number of La Française de l'Energie shares: 5.458 shares,

Cash balance: 199 671,76.

About Louis Capital Markets:

Louis Capital Markets (LCM) is an independent financial intermediary institution that exclusively works with institutional clients, providing them with order-execution and research services. LCM is an intermediary for equity and derivatives, raw materials, currencies and interest rates. LCM has approximately 200 employees spread among its five offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

About La Française de l'Energie

La Française de l'Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in gas recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. La Francaise de l'Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

More information on: www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

