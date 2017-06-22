Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle air filter marketis expectedto reach a revenue of 46.07 million by 2021, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial vehicle air filter market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle air filter marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on key stakeholders (OEMs and aftermarket) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global commercial vehicle air filter market is directly proportional to the growth of the global commercial vehicle market; the former is a derived market because its growth or decline depends on the number of commercial vehicle units sold. The market is also dependent on the service intervals of the vehicles. Most OEMs advice replacement of air filters in commercial vehicles every 10,000-15,000 kms or two years, whichever is earlier. This replacement cycle of air filters and the increasing awareness about the health of the driver and passengers in the vehicle cabin drive the potential and matured aftermarkets for commercial vehicle air filters.

Technavio automotiveresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle air filter market:

Heavy dependence on road for freight movement

Rising health concerns among drivers about quality of air in cabin

Aging pickup truck fleet pent-up demand for replacement vehicles and air filters

Emerging countries like India and China see an increase in the preference for road transportation and subsequent increase in the usage of heavy medium and light-duty vehicles. One of the main reasons that road transport is opted for transporting cargo is the limited number of freight rail services within the country. The lack of sufficient freight services is causing companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation for their products.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive components research analyst at Technavio, says, "In India, road transportation is the widely chosen means for container transport. The main reasons for the same being the poor last-mile connectivity and lack of availability of freight trains. Furthermore, the level of congestion is high, and preference is given more for passenger trains. Hence, transportation companies choose road transportation

The drivers have been experiencing allergic reactions, which are caused by pollen, bacteria, and mold fungi in the automobile. Cabin air filters have been increasingly gaining popularity in the automobiles, primarily due to the role that cabin air filters play in automotive comfort, health, and safety.

"Extended exposure to high pollution in the cabin while driving is not only unpleasant but can also have adverse health effects on vehicle occupants. Microorganisms can accumulate inside the car's cabin and can multiply to concentrations from five to eight times than normal," adds Siddharth.

A large number of pickup trucks are expected to reach the end of their product life cycles between 2016 and 2018. Pickup trucks have a short life cycle of six to eight years owing to their intense commercial usage.

One more contributing factor for the growth of the replacement market is the shortening availability of used pickup truck inventory post-recession. So, the rate of replacement purchases is expected to be considerably higher than they have been for the past few years.

Top vendors:

DENSO

Cummins

MANN+HUMMEL

K&N Engineering

Bosch

