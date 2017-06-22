The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD™ ASI technology, announced today that the Company participated in the recent State of Spine Surgery Think Tank in Los Cabos, Mexico, from June 15 to June 17, 2017, where it highlighted its UNiD™ ASI technology for Adaptive Spine Intelligence™.

On Friday, June 16, 2017, the Company's data-driven, system-based approach to personalized spine surgery was featured in a panel discussion entitled "Adaptive Spine Intelligence and its Influence on Spinal Treatment Options" supported by Medicrea's Chief Commercial Officer and Business Development Officer, Rick Kienzle, Chief Scientific Officer, Thomas Mosnier PhD, as well as orthopedic surgeon and UC Denver faculty member, Dr Christopher J. Kleck, MD. The panel was moderated by Co-Chairman of the event, Dr Alex Vaccaro, MD, PhD.

Rick Kienzle stated, "The 14th Annual Cabo Meeting provided a great opportunity for us to engage candidly with surgeon thought-leaders in an intimate setting that is focused on pointing to the future of spinal care. Our UNiD™ ASI technology was perfectly suited to this environment as it centers on creating an adaptive and intelligent collaboration between surgeons and industry." Mr Kienzle continued, "We are the only Spine company integrating machine learning technology with next-generation Surgeon and patient-specific design manufacturing techniques. We were pleased to share how we use proprietary data science to drive outcome, especially with the recent FDA clearance of our UNiD™ HUB software."

"Data analytics and predictive modeling are topics that surgeons and healthcare professionals recognize will shape the future of care and the way we view spine surgery," Thomas Mosnier stated. "In our panel discussion, we explored how UNiD™ ASI technology fills a void created by traditional manufacturers who only address implant design. Surgeons are excited to move in this direction so they are galvanized with the tools they need to offer scientifically informed treatment for each patient."

Surgeons attending the meeting were able to learn more about Medicrea and the Company's iterative model that has been used today to generate strategic case planning, surgeon patient-specific implants powering detailed post-operative analysis in more than 1,400 UNiD™ ASI surgeries to date.

About Medicrea

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is an SME with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France, housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

