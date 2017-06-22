

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan has revealed an ambition project to turn the city into more environmental friendly one.



Khan, in his 'Transport Strategy,' has revealed that he expects to turn London's entire transport system to zero emission by 2050.



The Mayor wants 80 percent of journeys to be made by public transport, walking or cycling, thus reducing car journeys in London by 3 million each day by 2041.



The Mayor's new aim is for 70 percent of Londoners to live within 400 meters of a high quality, safe cycle route by 2041.



The Mayor will also look to restrict car parking provision within new developments, with those most accessible to public transport expected to be car free. Secure cycle parking and storage will be expected to be built into all new developments, and where car parking is considered appropriate in new development, provision should be made for electric vehicle charging points.



As part of the plans, 2.1 billion pounds has already been allocated that will be used to make streets more attractive and safe for Londoners to walk, cycle and use public transport.



'In launching my first Transport Strategy today, I'll be setting out wide-ranging plans for making cycling and walking safe and accessible in every neighborhood, transforming our bus network, and ensuring new housing is built not around car use, but designed directly around access to public transport links instead,' Khan said.



