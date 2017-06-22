CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX: CSM) ("ClearStream" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its annual meeting of shareholders held June 21, 2017 in Calgary (the "Meeting"). A total of 66,700,016 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, representing approximately 60.67% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

At the Meeting, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage (%) Number Percentage (%) Jordan Bitove 66,304,083 99.49 341,806 0.51 Herbert Clarke 66,307,062 99.49 338,827 0.51 John Cooper 66,307,062 99.49 338,827 0.51 Dean MacDonald 66,307,062 99.49 340,827 0.51 Sean McMaster 66,307,062 99.49 338,827 0.51 Peggy Mulligan 66,345,082 99.55 300,807 0.45

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved an ordinary resolution approving the Company's Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "Plan") and ratifying performance share units previously granted to executive officers of the Company under the Plan.

Additionally, shareholders re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

ClearStream provides maintenance and turnarounds, facilities construction, welding and fabrication, and transportation services to customers across Western Canada. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca.

Contacts:

Dean MacDonald

Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

709-237-9225

dean@tuckamore.ca



Gary Summach

Chief Financial Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

587-318-1003

gsummach@clearstreamenergy.ca



