Technological advances are shaking up several markets, making it challenging for manufacturers to keep up with trends and stay competitive. This is leading companies to increasingly seek out market intelligence in order to better understand opportunities and demand. Three companies recently approached Infiniti Research, asking them to perform a market intelligence study for various segments of the electronic devices manufacturing industry.

Opportunities for the Smart Wristbands Market in China

Wristbands or smart wearables have become a growing trend in the global market. Although the smart wristbands market is growing rapidly, factors like high cost and complex usage instructions are leading many to opt out from buying one.

A leading barcode printing and RTLS technology company approached Infiniti to gain a better understanding of the wristband market in China and identify potential methods to eliminate competition. This study will help organizations to gain insights on competitive share analysis, market trends, and challenges for the wristband market. In addition, the study features ten key competitors and assess their market share, market position, and their successful distribution channel.

Market Assessment for RFID Printers

RFID devices are used for tracking goods and assets from the point of manufacture to the point of sale. This technology finds its usage across several sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, asset management, automotive, administration, security, and retail segment. Users mainly look for printers which are easy to use, hold better storage capacity, and are available at affordable price range.

A leading technology company based out of the US approached Infiniti to gain insights into the global RFID printer/encoder market in terms of the market landscape, key competitors, market positioning, and distribution channels. The study organizations identify opportunities to tap potential markets, map high probability/high impact market trends, and gain a detailed characterization of the current competitive landscape.

Market Landscape Study for RFID technology

RFID wristbands helps caregivers and healthcare professionals in scanning and identifying patients, further verifying the patient's medications, specimens, and charts. The application of wristbands has found their entry into hospitals where it is used to identify patients with specific conditions.

A leading technology company based out of the US approached Infiniti to gain an understanding of the growth prospects of wristbands in targeted regions and to understand wristband market in the healthcare and hospitality industry. The study helps organizations to assess the adoption patterns of disposable wristbands in the healthcare and hospitality sectors and understand the growth potential of the market to make more informed business decisions.

