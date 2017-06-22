sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel")

Report on Voting Results

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / We hereby advise of the results of the voting on the matters submitted to the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Gabriel Resources Ltd. held on June 21, 2017. At the Meeting, Shareholders were asked to consider the following matters:

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations - Section 11.3
Total Common Shares Issued and Outstanding on the Meeting Record Date

384,452,780

Votes by Proxy and in Person

General Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

% in Favour

1.

Election of directors

Dag Cramer

Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer

Jonathan Henry

Keith Hulley

David Kay

Wayne Kirk

William Natbony

David Peat

Walter Segsworth

Janice Stairs

Carried by a show of hands

236,329,604

220,784,828

236,390,716

236,330,279

236,381,216

236,389,291

236,342,879

236,367,916

236,390,716

236,382,391

125,224

15,670,000

64,112

127,549

73,612

65,537

111,949

86,912

64,112

72,437

99.95%

93.37%

99.97%

99.95%

99.97%

99.97%

99.95%

99.96%

99.97%

99.97%

2.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration

Carried by a show of hands

244,740,954

213,936

99.91%

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD.

By: [Signed] "Richard Brown"

Richard Brown
Chief Commercial Officer & Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Gabriel Resources Ltd.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE