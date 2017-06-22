Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel")

Report on Voting Results

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / We hereby advise of the results of the voting on the matters submitted to the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Gabriel Resources Ltd. held on June 21, 2017. At the Meeting, Shareholders were asked to consider the following matters:

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations - Section 11.3

Total Common Shares Issued and Outstanding on the Meeting Record Date

384,452,780

Votes by Proxy and in Person General Business Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld % in Favour 1. Election of directors Dag Cramer Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer Jonathan Henry Keith Hulley David Kay Wayne Kirk William Natbony David Peat Walter Segsworth Janice Stairs Carried by a show of hands 236,329,604 220,784,828 236,390,716 236,330,279 236,381,216 236,389,291 236,342,879 236,367,916 236,390,716 236,382,391 125,224 15,670,000 64,112 127,549 73,612 65,537 111,949 86,912 64,112 72,437 99.95% 93.37% 99.97% 99.95% 99.97% 99.97% 99.95% 99.96% 99.97% 99.97% 2. Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration Carried by a show of hands 244,740,954 213,936 99.91%

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD.

By: [Signed] "Richard Brown"

Richard Brown

Chief Commercial Officer & Corporate Secretary

