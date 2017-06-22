Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel")

Report on Voting Results
LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / We hereby advise of the results of the voting on the matters submitted to the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Gabriel Resources Ltd. held on June 21, 2017. At the Meeting, Shareholders were asked to consider the following matters:
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations - Section 11.3
Total Common Shares Issued and Outstanding on the Meeting Record Date
384,452,780
Votes by Proxy and in Person
General Business
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
% in Favour
1.
Election of directors
Dag Cramer
Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer
Jonathan Henry
Keith Hulley
David Kay
Wayne Kirk
William Natbony
David Peat
Walter Segsworth
Janice Stairs
Carried by a show of hands
236,329,604
220,784,828
236,390,716
236,330,279
236,381,216
236,389,291
236,342,879
236,367,916
236,390,716
236,382,391
125,224
15,670,000
64,112
127,549
73,612
65,537
111,949
86,912
64,112
72,437
99.95%
93.37%
99.97%
99.95%
99.97%
99.97%
99.95%
99.96%
99.97%
99.97%
2.
Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration
Carried by a show of hands
244,740,954
213,936
99.91%
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD.
By: [Signed] "Richard Brown"
Richard Brown
Chief Commercial Officer & Corporate Secretary
