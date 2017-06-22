BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- The Honourable Denis Jacques, J.C.S., rendered his decision today in connection with the lawsuit of Strateco Resources Inc. ("Strateco") against the Attorney General of Quebec on behalf of the Government of Quebec and the Minister of the Environment. He has rejected Strateco's claim of $182,684,575 for the loss of its investment in the Matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

Strateco's lawyers are currently reviewing the 115-page judgement and assessing the possibility of appealing the decision.

