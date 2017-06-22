Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mazor Robotics Ltd. - MZOR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) investors who purchased Mazor Robotics stock between November 8, 2016 and June 8, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mazor-robotics or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mazor was engaged in conduct that subjected it to ISA investigation; (2) as such, Mazor was exposed to potential liability; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Mazor's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 8, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

