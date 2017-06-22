Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. - SKYS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 13, 2017, Sky Solar announced that its Management Committee intends to recommend to the board to form a committee to investigate the conduct of its former Chief Executive Officer Mr. Weili Su. On this news, shares of Sky Solar were halted.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/sky-solar/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

