Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FleetCor Technologies, Inc. - FLT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) investors who purchased FleetCor stock between February 5, 2016 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/fleetcor/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that defendants during the Class Period made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that FleetCor owes its earnings and growth to overcharging customers, disseminating misleading marketing materials, and engaging in predatory sales practices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 14, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/fleetcor/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (212) 571-0805

Fax: (212) 571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group



