Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation - BAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 15, 2017, Booz Allen disclosed after the close of trading that its wholly owned subsidiary Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government." On this news, shares of Booz Allen fell sharply during after-hours trading on June 15, 2017, damaging investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/booze-allen-hamilton/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

