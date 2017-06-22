Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Jagged Peak Energy Inc. - JAG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 27, 2017, Jagged Peak initiated its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock to the public, and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. During the IPO, Jagged Peak and selling stockholders sold 31,599,334 shares at $15.00 per share, raising $474 million of gross proceeds. Since the IPO, shares of Jagged Peak have fallen approximately 20% in light of issues concerning the positioning of its acreage in the Delaware Basin .

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses.

