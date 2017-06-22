sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,319 Euro		+0,43
+3,95 %
WKN: A2DKYH ISIN: US47009K1079 Ticker-Symbol: 2JA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,714
10,808
21.06.
22.06.2017 | 02:56
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Jagged Peak Energy Inc. - JAG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 27, 2017, Jagged Peak initiated its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock to the public, and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. During the IPO, Jagged Peak and selling stockholders sold 31,599,334 shares at $15.00 per share, raising $474 million of gross proceeds. Since the IPO, shares of Jagged Peak have fallen approximately 20% in light of issues concerning the positioning of its acreage in the Delaware Basin .

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/jagged-peak/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (212) 571-0805
Fax: (212) 571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE