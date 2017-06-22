Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Guess?, Inc. - GES

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 6, 2017, the European Commission ("EC") announced that it has opened a formal antitrust investigation into the distribution agreements and practices of Guess. The EC stated that it will examine whether Guess illegally restricts retailers from selling cross-border to consumers within the EU Single Market. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy stated that "[t]he Commission has information indicating that Guess, in its distribution agreements, may ban cross-border sales to consumers." The Commission will investigate information indicating that Guess' distribution agreements may restrict authorized retailers from selling online to consumers or to retailers in other EU Member States. They may also restrict wholesalers from selling to retailers in other EU Member States. On this news, shares of Guess fell sharply during intra-day trading on June 6, 2017.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/guess/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

