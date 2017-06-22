Indian Law Graduates to Pursue International Legal Careers

SONIPAT, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 100 Jindal law graduates to pursue corporate, advocacy and educational careers

Placements at the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) witnessed a remarkable demand for leadership roles. The school registered a 33% increase in the number of recruiters participating in the current placement season with over 81 national and foreign organizations making 108 offers to the graduating students.

This year's recruitment highlight is the appointment of Mr. Wali Zardan from the LL.M. batch, who was recently appointed as theLegal Director of the Ministry of Mines & Petroleum ofthe Government of Afghanistan. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Economic Laws Practice, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, Lex Favios, Trilegal, Nishith Desai Associates, Remfry & Sagar, Inttl Advocare, Advaita Legal, Pricewater House Cooper, HCL, Clutch Group and Thomson Reuters are some of the other leading organizations that have made offers to the graduating batch.

In addition to being preferred by the leading Indian law firms, JGLS graduates are also being recruited by international law firms. The London-basedHerbert Smith Freehills has offered a training contract to one of the students graduating this year and the US-law firm,White & Case is another leading international law firm that has hired JGLS graduates in the past.

JGU Founding Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, said,"We expect several other domestic and international law firms to hire from our future graduating batches as several law firms have signed MoUs with our university for offering internships to our students. JGLS prides itself for facilitating a diversified range of professional opportunities to its graduates.These opportunities arenot limited to corporate law firms, but also include in-house counsel positions at corporations and business enterprises, consultancy firms, investment banks, think tanks, research institutions, non-governmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations,government agencies, litigation practices at lawyers' chambers and judicial clerkships with judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court of India.Internships have become the most preferred route for hiring law students by Indian and international law firms, and we will continue to focus on expandingthis network."

While a large number of graduating students has chosen the corporate route, a notable number of graduating students have also chosen to pursue careers in policy research. Students have secured positions at Lamp Fellowship, Gandhi Fellowship, Teach for India, The Legist Foundation, CUTS International and CSO.





