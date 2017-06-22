DataTracks Wins Customer Trust for its XBRL Services in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DataTracks,a global leader in regulatory compliance solutions has once again emerged as a favoured provider for XBRL tagging services in Singapore. In a survey conducted recently by DataTracks, the company retained its dominance in the Compliance services space with 9 out of 10 clients stating they were delighted with the quality of output. The survey was conducted as part of a continuous assessment of Quality and Timeliness, two of the defining pillars of DataTracks' services. Clients from across the industry were surveyed for their opinion and feedback on DataTracks' XBRL services for ACRA filing in Singapore.

XBRL tagging consumes a colossal amount of time for accounting professionals in Singapore. To save on time and the cost of in-house expertise, companies prefer outsourcing this complex and comprehensive assignment to service providers like DataTracks. As evident from the responses in the survey, the companies are very particular about the quality and turnaround time of their tagged output. A few of the survey results are shared below:

95% of the respondents who subscribed recently are happy with timeliness and the customer support of DataTracks' delivery

90% are satisfied with DataTracks' quality of output/service

4 in 5 believe that there is a continuous improvement in DataTracks' quality of service over the years

80% believe DataTracks adds value to their competitive advantage

87% have experienced substantial workload reduction by outsourcing to DataTracks

Balaji Muthukrishnan, Head of Business Development Singapore, says, "We were able to retain customer satisfaction levels at a high due to the customer-centric culture we excel at, which has been our mainstay for the last 12 years. The result of this survey is a fitting testimony to our continuous efforts towards improving customer experience."

Since the industry revolves around confidential financial information, gaining consumer trust is the key to success. DataTracks is at the forefront with 85% customers believing in the brand and willing to refer it to others.

DataTracks Singapore is one of the leading service providers of XBRL tagging services. DataTracks has been helping group companies and accounting/secretarial firms in preparing financial statements in XBRL format for filing with ACRA using BizFin[x].

About DataTracks:

DTracks Singapore Private Limited is a subsidiary of DataTracks Services Limited. DataTracks is a global leader in the preparation of financial statements in XBRL and iXBRL formats for filing with various regulators, with a track record exceeding twelve years. DataTracks prepares more than 12,000 XBRL statements annually for filing with regulators such as ACRA in Singapore, SEC in the United States, HMRC in the United Kingdom, Revenue in Ireland and MCA in India.

